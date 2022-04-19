Police officer struck by DUI driver in Santa Barbara

An officer was struck by a vehicle in Santa Barbara on Friday, police confirmed on Monday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Alamar Ave.

Police say the officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle completing a report when a driver rear-ended and sideswiped the driver's side.

The driver was traveling south on West Alamar Ave. when it struck the officer's vehicle.

The officer was injured and unable to exit the police vehicle because of the damage.

Several officers arrived on the scene to assist the officer and the other driver.

Upon further investigation, police determined the driver of the vehicle that collided with the police car was under the influence.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Joe Patterson, a Santa Barbara resident.

Police say Patterson was not injured and was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony DUI causing injury, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor driving a vehicle without an interlock device.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery and return to duty.

