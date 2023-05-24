Police on scene in Santa Maria, lockdown issued at Pioneer Valley High School

Police activity prompted a lockdown at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria Wednesday morning.

Police said they were on scene in the area as of 11 a.m. but would not disclose what possible incident they were responding to.

A Santa Maria police lieutenant said the lockdown was not initiated by the police department.

The school, located at 675 Panther Dr. in Santa Maria, has not yet responded to KSBY’s request for information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

