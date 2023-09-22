Police recommend charges against Santa Barbara woman in viral video

The Santa Barbara Police Department is recommending charges against a woman who was caught on video calling a construction worker a "Tijuanan" in an incident that occurred on September 16.

The viral video even sparked a protest in Santa Barbara the following evening.

Authorities with the Santa Barbara Police Department identified the woman in the video as Jeanne Terese Umana.

In a longer version of the video filmed by the construction worker, Luis Cervantes, Umana stated, “I work with the police.”

However, police say the woman has no affiliation with the Santa Barbara Police Department and the police department does not condone her behavior.

According to Alex Enamorado, an activist who organized the protest over the weekend, Cervantes told him the woman stepped onto private property where he was working at the time.

“I’m glad that the community is waking up and, you know, we’re coming out to protect the vulnerable and seeing these large numbers of crowds makes me really happy, and it makes Luis very happy,” said Enamorado, an activist and Vice President of the Union of Vendors Association. “It makes him feel protected. It’s happening all over. It’s happening all over the nation, sadly.”

KSBY reached out to Umana. She did not wish to be interviewed on camera but stated, "In the interest of saving the community of Santa Barbara from any further chaos, I would be wise to refrain from adding any further comments. I have apologized several times."

The Santa Barbara Police Department says it has referred the case to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges against Umana, including trespassing, battery on a person, and hate crime.

