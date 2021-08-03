Police remind public of safety precautions ahead of Old Spanish Days-Fiesta in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Police Department is expecting a heavy stream of people to the city as the annual Old Spanish Days-Fiesta will begin this Wednesday in Santa Barbara.

The police department announced that there will be officers patrolling the State Street Promenade and Funk Zone along with traffic patrols throughout Santa Barbara while the celebration takes place. The traffic patrols are aimed to prevent DUIs and car crashes.

The Santa Barbara police department also reminded the public that smoking, and drinking will not be allowed on any public street or sidewalk. This notice also includes drinking outside of restaurants that are permitted to serve alcohol. If an individual or group is caught drinking in public, they could be issued a citation.

Finally, the police department said that all parking rules and regulations will be enforced as normal. Those attending the Fiesta celebration are encouraged by the police department to use one of the downtown parking lots or garages, where they can park for free for 75 minutes.

The Old Spanish Days-Fiesta will run from Wednesday through Sunday.