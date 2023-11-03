Police request charge of unlawful filming against San Luis Obispo gym owner

Investigators say they have identified two victims whose images were captured on a hidden camera placed in the bathroom of a San Luis Obispo gym.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is requesting a misdemeanor charge of filming in an area where there is an expectation of privacy be filed against Cole Charles Corrigan, 35, the owner of CCC Fitness.

In late August, a client at the 24-hour, women's-only gym reported finding a hidden camera in the bathroom.

As part of the police department's investigation, a search warrant was served at Corrigan's Morro Bay home in September. Police reported finding a ghost gun, ammunition, and testosterone. Corrigan was arrested and charged with five counts: possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition, possession of an undetectable firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and the use of instrumentality to view an area of privacy. He pleaded not guilty to those charges at a court hearing in September.

Police say they also seized electronic devices during the service of that search warrant and analysis of those devices is now complete.

Investigators say the two victims identified on the hidden camera have been notified and there are no additional victims.

In an interview with The Tribune, Corrigan admitted to placing a camera in the bathroom. He said he was trying to catch a suspected thief in the act.

In recent days, a sign has been posted on the door of CCC Fitness reading, "Gym for sale." The gym's Instagram page says offers are currently being accepted.

Corrigan is currently out of custody and due back in court on Nov. 28 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

In 2007, Corrigan was arrested on a charge of felony resisting arrest after authorities said he was found walking naked around Los Osos early in the morning. He reportedly became combative with deputies when they tried to take him into custody.