Police respond to alleged assault, later determined to be a medical emergency

Santa Barbara Police reported to an alleged assault that was later determined to be a medical emergency.

At 4:58 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of Chapala St. for a reported assault in progress.

When police arrived, they determined that no assault occurred and instead a person was attempting to perform CPR on an unresponsive man.

Paramedics were called and continued CPR for an additional 30 minutes but could not resuscitate the man.

He was declared dead at the scene. The cause of death is unknown.

His identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.