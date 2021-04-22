Police respond to report of burglary at Paul Flores's San Pedro home

Los Angeles police were called to Paul Flores’s San Pedro home Wednesday afternoon to reports of a burglary.

Police tell KSBY officers responded around 3:18 p.m. to the 900 block of West Upland Avenue to conduct a burglary investigation.

Police would not confirm the specific address, but video posted to Facebook by an independent journalist shows officers on scene at Flores’s home, which is located on the same block.

Within about 50 minutes of arriving, police say they found “no evidence of any kind of trouble.”

Flores, 44, has been in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail since last Tuesday when he was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

His father, Ruben, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory and helping hide Kristin’s body. His bail was reduced to $50,000 Wednesday afternoon but he remained in custody as of 5:30 p.m., according to jail logs.

