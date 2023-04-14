Watch Now
Police respond to report of person shooting handgun in home; determine no crime occurred

Posted at 8:17 PM, Apr 13, 2023
Police officers responded to a report of a person inside a home shooting a handgun in San Luis Obispo Thursday afternoon.

Officers say they were called to the 300 block of Margarita Ave. at 2:40 p.m.

Due to the nature of the call, officers secured the whole block to stop any vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

When officers got there, a family member told them that a person inside the house had been drinking alcohol and playing with a BB gun.

Officers checked the house and found the unloaded BB gun.

There were no signs of any shots fired or any injuries, and no evidence that a crime was committed, so police reopened the street and no arrests were made.

