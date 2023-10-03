Police: San Luis Obispo woman facing felony charge for hit-and-run crash

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 20-year-old woman on charges of a hit-and-run crash that happened in August.

Police responded to reports of the crash at 11:30 p.m. on August 19 at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Higuera.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 65-year-old male who had been hit by a driver while walking across the crosswalk. Police say the driver left the scene before their arrival.

The man was transported to the hospital with significant life-threatening injuries and remains in a long-term acute care facility out of the area.

After further investigation, officers determined the driver of the vehicle was 20-year-old Dahlia Dechance Brown.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown and an arrest was made on Tuesday at Brown's home in San Luis Obispo.

Brown was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a felony hit-and-run charge causing great bodily injury or death and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI.