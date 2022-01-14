Police say 2 Paso Robles massage parlors were exchanging sexual favors for money

Paso Robles police say they've identified two massage parlors operating in the city that have been offering sexual favors in exchange for money.

Investigators served search warrants Thursday at the two businesses located in the 800 block of 13th Street and the 2100 block of Spring Street.

Police say they found significant evidence that the two massage parlors were exchanging sexual favors for money but that it does not appear that any of the involved employees are victims of human trafficking.

No arrests were made, but police say the businesses could have their business licenses and massage certifications revoked.

Investigators say potential solicitation of prostitution charges could be filed if they're able to determine frequent clients of the businesses.

Anyone with further information that could help investigators with this case is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.