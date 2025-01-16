Police say man who posed as rideshare driver in San Luis Obispo is accused of sexual assault

A Nipomo man, who police say was posing as a rideshare driver, has been arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping and assault.

On Monday, Jan. 13, San Luis Obispo police say a woman reported having been sexually assaulted over the weekend by a fake rideshare app driver.

A second female victim was also identified. Police say she wasn't assaulted but was held against her will in the suspect's vehicle.

Both incidents reportedly happened near Cal Poly.

Police say one of the victims was able to provide a description of the suspect and his vehicle, and detectives were able to identify him as 29-year-old Angel Munoz Quintana.

Munoz Quintana was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, oral copulation by use of force, and assault with the intent to commit rape.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, detectives are concerned there could be more victims and are sharing images of Munoz Quintana's vehicle and mugshot.

SLOPD

Anyone with further information about this case is urged to contact Det. Magana at (805) 594-8025.

Lumina Alliance offers a free crisis and information line for sexual assault survivors at (805) 545-8888.