Police search for at-risk missing adult in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police are searching for an at-risk missing adult.

Police say Behavioral Wellness reported 23-year-old Abner Elmer Reyes as missing and suicidal on Friday.

Reyes last stayed at the Rescue Mission on Thursday and was in contact with Behavioral Wellness Friday.

Police say Reyes has a history of suicidal thoughts. He does not have a valid driver's license or a vehicle. They say he turned his cellphone off Friday and stopped contacting his therapist.

His last known residence was checked but he was not located.

If anyone has any information on the location of Reyes or any additional information that would help locate him please contact Santa Barbara PD at (805) 897-2300.