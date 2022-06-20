Police search for missing San Luis Obispo teen

Police are asking for the public's help finding a teen girl who went missing Sunday afternoon, the San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Monday.

Officials say Pierson Kromhout, 17, was last seen on Sandercock St. in San Luis Obispo on the afternoon of June 19. She was driving a white 1999 Honda CRV with California plates. The plate number is 9ACC445.

Anyone with information on where she could be is asked to contact the police department at 805-781-7312.