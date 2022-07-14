Police search for suspects in Santa Barbara shooting

Santa Barbara Police responded to reports of shots heard Wednesday afternoon.

Police say it happened at 2:20 p.m. in the area of 1200 San Pascual Street and Bohnett Park. When officers arrived they confirmed a firearm was discharged in the area.

Police believe there are several suspects involved in the incident and they are outstanding.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police say it seems this is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Police are asking anyone who may have information pertaining to this incident to contact Detective Mik at 805-897-2345 or amik@sbpd.com.