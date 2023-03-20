Police: Search for two males who fled shooting scene in Lompoc

Lompoc Police are searching for two male suspects who they say fled a shooting scene over the weekend.

Police say it happened at 8:42 p.m. on Sunday along the 400 block of West Ocean.

When officers arrived, they say they found a male victim with a wound.

Life-saving measures were made by officers until emergency medical services arrived.

Police say an unidentified male shot the victim, and that person along with another male left the scene after the shooting.

The male victim was flown to Marian Hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say this incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Lompoc Police Department.