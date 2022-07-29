Police search for vehicle pursuit suspect following burglary in Atascadero

Atascadero Police along with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect they believe is involved in a burglary and pursuit.

Police say they first responded to the 8600 block of El Camino Real on Tuesday at 6:28 pm for reports of a vehicle burglary. When an officer arrived they found the victim’s vehicle had a broken window and was broken into while it was parked unattended.

While on scene, police say the victim checked their bank activity and found someone had attempted to use their card at a business on the 2200 block of El Camino Real. An additional officer went to that business where an employee was able to point out a female leaving the store as the suspect who had attempted to use the stolen card.

The woman was identified as Megan Nicole Hosman, 37, of Bakersfield. When contacted Hosman attempted to flee in an awaiting Toyota pickup. Officers were able to take Hosman into custody before she got into the truck and the driver of the truck fled the scene.

Law enforcement attempted to catch up with the driver as they drove onto Highway 101 traveling northbound, however due to the traffic in the area and the suspect’s reckless driving, police say they lost sight of the vehicle.

Later in the evening, police say they were searching the southern portion of Atascadero when they observed the suspect’s vehicle on Viejo Camino being pursued by a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s unit. The police unit followed the vehicles as they left the city towards Santa Margarita, where they once again lost sight of the suspect.

A short time later, a report came in that a driver of a Toyota collided into a residence in the 22400 block of H Street in Santa Margarita. Upon arrival police were able to identify the pickup as the same pickup involved in the earlier burglary in Atascadero.

Law enforcement searched the nearby area for who they believe is a male suspect but he was not found. If you have any additional information, you are asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

Hosman was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked for False Impersonation of Another, Burglary, False Use of an Access Card and Obstructing a Police Officer.