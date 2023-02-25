Police searching for Arroyo Grande bank robbery suspect

A search is underway for the suspect in the robbery of a Chase Bank in Arroyo Grande Saturday

Officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. of a man passing a note to a Chase Bank teller asking for a withdrawal of a specific amount while displaying no weapons. The teller gave him $4,000 in cash from the bank. The suspect then drove off in a small silver hatchback car.

Police said the bank did not use the silent alarm, and that the authorities were called after the incident.

The suspect wore a Cal Poly hat and sweatshirt, along with a black surgical mask and gloves.

A temporarily closed sign is posted on the door of the Chase Bank at 900 Rancho Parkway in Arroyo Grande.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

