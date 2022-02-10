Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Paso Robles

Police are searching for a suspect after a reported robbery at the US Bank located in the Albertsons store in Paso Robles.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a man wearing a black hoodie and a black mask and carrying a bag passed a note to the teller demanding money. He then ran out of the store, across the parking lot and into the Salinas Riverbed.

Officers are currently searching the riverbed area on foot and by air.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.