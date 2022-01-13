Police seek assistance in identifying suspects involved in string of Santa Barbara burglaries

Santa Barbara Police are looking to identify suspects involved in a string of burglaries at local church and children's centers.

Surveillance video captures the male and female burglars. There were four burglaries involving the two suspects at the same location over the course of 5 days.

Police say the burglaries happened between January 1 - 5.

If you recognize these suspects please contact Detective D. McGrew at the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2325 or dgmcgrew@sbpd.com . You can remain anonymous.