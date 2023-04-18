Police seeking help locating Lompoc homicide suspect



Police in Lompoc are asking for help locating a homicide suspect.

Police say Omar RicardoDircio is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on March 26 at a mobile home park in the 300 block of W. North Avenue.

The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez Lopez. His family tells KSBY News that Lopez was working on his car when he was shot. Police said the shooting did not appear to be gang-related and are now seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect.

They say there is an active warrant out for RicardoDircio, 37, and advise anyone who may see him to not approach or attempt to apprehend him but to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341 with any information on his whereabouts or the case.

RicardoDircio is described as being 5-5'', 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

