Santa Maria Police are responding to a barricaded subject in Santa Maria, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Officers and several patrol cars were on scene by around 2 p.m.

Officials are strongly urging community members to avoid the area around the 700 block of East Cypress Ave. Nearby residents are asked to stay inside their homes.

Officials have not yet shared additional details about the situation or the person involved.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.