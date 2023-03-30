Police: Suspicious package in Arroyo Grande not a threat

The Arroyo Grande Police Department says a suspicious package found early Thursday morning on Elm Street turned out not to be a danger to the public.

Police say officers were called to the 400 block of S. Elm at about 4:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious package. They reportedly found a device with what appeared to be a security camera mounted to the top.

Police requested the assistance of the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Bomb Squad and evacuated some nearby apartments.

The Bomb Squad examined the device and determined it did not pose a threat to the public.

While police say it does not appear this was an intentional act, their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

All roads in the area are now open and all residents have been allowed to return to their homes.