A road closure was in place along a portion of Capistrano Drive in Atascadero Monday morning.

Atascadero police posted about the closure at Hospital Drive and Mercedes Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. but did not release any additional details.

A spokesperson for the City of Atascadero says the closure is due to police activity, adding that more information will be released soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.