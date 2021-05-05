Watch
Police: Wholesale jeweler robbed at gunpoint outside Santa Barbara grocery store

Posted at 10:24 AM, May 05, 2021
Investigators believe a wholesale jeweler was target during a reported robbery outside Trader Joe’s in Santa Barbara Tuesday.

Police say numerous calls came in Tuesday around 4 p.m. reporting the incident in the parking lot in front the grocery store located on the 200 block of N. Milpas Street.

The alleged victim was reportedly from out of town and told police the suspects took a large amount of jewelry.

“The suspects appeared to be targeting the victim and have knowledge of the jewelry in the victim’s possession,” police said in a press release.

Anyone with information Is asked to contact Santa Barbara police.

