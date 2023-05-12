Police: Woman finds intruder standing in doorway of San Luis Obispo apartment

Police are reminding people to lock their doors and windows after reports of an intruder in a San Luis Obispo apartment earlier this week.

San Luis Obispo police said the incident was reported to have occurred on Casa Street around 330 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

Police say the report shows a man got inside after removing the screen on an open kitchen window. He then reportedly opened the door to a room where a woman was sleeping inside.

The woman heard the man and yelled at him to get out, according to police, who say the intruder complied before running out the front door.

Officers say they responded quickly and checked the apartment and the rest of the area but were unable to find the man.

Because it was dark, police say the woman was not able to get a very good description of the man but they say he was wearing all black clothing and that it does not appear anything was taken.