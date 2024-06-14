Polydactyl Pet of the Week Mara is looking for her forever home

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society, this week it is two year old cat Mara's turn!

She is a domestic longhair and polydactyl, meaning she has a few extra toes but those are just more reasons to love her!

She was surrendered to Woods by a good Samaritan in another county who found her when she was pregnant. Now that her kittens have been adopted it is her turn!

She is very confident and friendly and loves to lounge in the sun and explore her environment. Because she is over five months old she is part of the Catchella promotion currently going on at Woods Humane Society! She is fee waved and will be available at noon Friday.

Click here for more information on this sweet girl!