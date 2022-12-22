Pony rides and holiday fun at Waller Park

Waller Park in Orcutt has been transformed into the north pole for some holiday festivities.

There are all kinds of things for families to enjoy, including pony rides right in the park.

If you haven't seen Santa Claus yet, now's your chance.

Santa will be at Waller Park every day until Christmas Eve when he has to go deliver presents.

"It's the holidays, and I literally decorate like crazy for the holidays and try to get everybody involved and so if you don't have something to do and your kids are sitting around the house, bring it out here. We're out here every day till Christmas," said Lisa Leonard, owner of Pony Rides at Waller Park.

In addition to pony rides and Santa Claus, the park also features a holiday craft barn.