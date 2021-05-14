Watch
Pony rides returning to Waller Park

Posted at 11:16 AM, May 14, 2021
Pony rides are returning to Waller Park in Santa Maria.

The pandemic forced pony rides to close down last year, but with the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors' recent approval, the rides could be back as soon as Saturday, May 22.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.p. Saturday and Sunday.

Pony rides owner Lisa Leonard says she's been redecorating the buildings and sprucing up the place.

"I've been closed for a year and I've been feeding those ponies for a year hoping, knowing that it will come back up eventually, so hopefully we’ll be able to get them going again.”

Rides will be $6.

Leonard says the ponies need some exercise, so this should be a win-win for all involved.

