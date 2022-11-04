Pop-up clinics with free flu shots & COVID-19 boosters through mid-November

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health says that now is the time to get protected against flu and COVID-19 in time for Thanksgiving and ahead of a possible winter surge.

Everyone ages five and older can now get an updated booster.

There will be free COVID-19 vaccines including the new boosters for ages 5 and up and flu shots for the whole family are available at pop-up clinics. No appointments or insurance is needed.

The flu shot and the new, updated COVID-19 boosters are both tailored to specifically protect against current variants and appear to be a good match for the strains circulating right now.

November 8, at the San Luis Obispo UCCE Auditorium (behind the Public Health Department) from 3 to 6 p.m. at 2156 Sierra Way Ste.

November 9, at Shandon High School from 1:20 to 6:30 p.m. at 101 S. 1st. (this clinic will also offer the COVID-19 primary series for ages five and up)

November 14, at Grover Beach Public Health Clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. at 286 S. 16th St. Bldg. A

November 16, at Templeton Vineyard Elementary from 1 to 5 p.m. at 2121 Vineyard Dr.



High-dose flu vaccine will not be available at these events; adults aged 65 and older who wish to receive high-dose flu vaccine may schedule an appointment at a Public Health clinic by calling 805-781-5500.