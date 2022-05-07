Watch
Pop-up roller rink now open at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Skate Mission Plaza Pop-Up Roller Rink opened Friday, May 6 in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Posted at 5:24 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 20:25:44-04

Skate Mission Plaza, a pop-up roller rink, opened Friday at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

The rink will be in place from May 6 to May 22.

Tickets are available for reservation online. Tickets cost $20 per adult and $10 per child. Prices include the cost of skate rentals, though skaters are welcome to bring their own skates.

Tickets must be bought in advance online; they will not be for sale at the rink.

Several themed days are planned at the roller rink, including an 80s theme on May 6, a Villains/Heroes skate on May 13, and Groovy 70s on May 20.

Rink rules, tips and a waiver required to skate are all available online.

The rink is a collaboration of Downtown SLO with the City of San Luis Obispo and part of Downtown SLO's 2022 May Flower Initiative.

