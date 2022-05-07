Pop-up roller rink now open at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo

Skate Mission Plaza, a pop-up roller rink, opened Friday at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

The rink will be in place from May 6 to May 22.

Tickets are available for reservation online. Tickets cost $20 per adult and $10 per child. Prices include the cost of skate rentals, though skaters are welcome to bring their own skates.

Tickets must be bought in advance online; they will not be for sale at the rink.

Several themed days are planned at the roller rink, including an 80s theme on May 6, a Villains/Heroes skate on May 13, and Groovy 70s on May 20.

Rink rules, tips and a waiver required to skate are all available online.

The rink is a collaboration of Downtown SLO with the City of San Luis Obispo and part of Downtown SLO's 2022 May Flower Initiative.