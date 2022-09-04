Pops-by-the-Sea concert celebrates SLO Symphony’s 60th anniversary

San Luis Obispo Symphony celebrated its 60th year as an artistic staple of the community of San Luis Obispo.

On Saturday, they hosted a Pops-by-the-Sea concert at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.

For 30 years, the symphony has played concerts to delight thousands of music enthusiasts across the Central Coast.

The San Luis Obispo Symphony played music by many composers such as John Williams, Aaron Copland and John Phillip Sousa

"It's just awesome to hear the impact that this symphony has on the community with our youth symphony and our education programs," said Tess Duffy, San Luis Obispo Symphony Marketing and Communications Manager.

Pops-by-the-Sea is a great way for people of all ages to learn about the symphony in a way that is more casual than a typical performance.