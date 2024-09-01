Pops By the Sea presents "Movie Magic" at the 41st annual concert

South of Morro Bay, the San Luis Obispo Symphony welcomed community members at their 41st annual Pops By The Sea concert on Saturday.

The Avila Beach Golf Resort hosted the event Saturday afternoon where guests could enjoy this year's theme, "Movie Magic".

SLO Symphony viola player, Jayden Perez, told us that the group of musicians and the community members that come to watch are the most enjoyable parts of the annual event.

"It's always a pleasure to come back to my community,” said Perez. “Seeing the other musicians who I've been able to work with for the last two and a half years, and it's really fun. Especially, you know, working full time during the week to come here on the weekend, being able to be outside, enjoying the weather, seeing friends, and also just making some great music makes it really enjoyable."

If you missed today's event, you can visit SLO Symphony’s website for the latest concerts and events in San Luis Obispo County.