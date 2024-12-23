'Pops out at you': One San Luis Obispo home has been entertaining families for decades with festive lights

One family in San Luis Obispo has been covering their home in Christmas lights for decades.

If you drive by 1619 Pereira Drive any night this month, you'll see ground-to-roof Christmas lights. The homeowner, Marty Henderson, even has a mini golf course in his front yard.

He says he enjoys the joy it brings people.

"I started doing it because I like the lights," said Henderson. "That's really what it comes down to. I put them up and then I would put them here, and Beverly would come out and go, 'That's really nice, How about here?' My kids started liking it, so then it was for them too, and then people started noticing it, so it became for them too."

He and his wife Beverly live just off Madonna Road. If you've ever driven that road at night around Christmas, you'll notice just how bright his house is.

"When you turn the corner, it's just like, really pops out at you," said one visitor of the house. "There [are] so many details, like everything is covered in lights."

Every inch of the house is covered in Christmas lights and the mini golf course is free for the community to enjoy.

With a light show of this size, Henderson enjoys taking a step back to take it all in.

He says the best view of all the decorations is from just across the street.

The inside is also covered in colorful lights, as well as other fun Christmas decor.

"We moved here in '82 and Beverly had always bought Christmas things and had them out, little ornaments and things, and then I started," said Henderson. "Once I found out I could staple to the wall, everything was on, so now I staple lights everywhere because that's again what I like, and the dolls and figurines, that's Beverly's Bailiwick."

While the community can enjoy the outside of the house the inside is for family.

He says his 3 daughters and grandkids enjoy the decor and help set it up every year.

"One year we didn't do anything because we took a trip to Hawaii," said Henderson. "It was kind of cool because people would literally knock on the door and ask if everything was okay because you don't have your lights up."

Some community members say that this house is ingrained in their holiday traditions.

"Since I was 5 years old, so for the last 40 years we had been coming by and checking out the house every year for Christmas as one of our Christmas traditions to do—hot chocolate and candy canes." said one community member.

"You asked me how long it takes to put up, and that is the month of November," said Henderson "But when I take it down, it's twice or better fast."

The last day to enjoy the lights at Hendrson's home will be December 31st.