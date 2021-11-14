Popular fall event benefits the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum

Deemed as the Santa Ynez Valley's most popular fall event, the 37th Annual Vaquero Gala, Show and Sale is returning for the weekend.

It is a three-day fundraising event from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14 with all proceeds going towards supporting the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum. Organizers say the event celebrates Western lifestyle and horsemanship in the community, also honoring the culture of the California "Vaquero".

The event is hosted at the museum, beginning with the Friday night Gala where ticket buyers could participate in the paddle raise live auction. The museum says the auction generates funding for its essential programs for kids and adults.

The show and sale take place on Saturday and Sunday, where participants could shop from both local vendors and other collectors from all over the country.

On Saturday, attendees could watch traditional horsemanship demonstrations and dances before doing the dancing themselves at the Pig Roast & Barn Dance.

Those still looking to attend can find the festivities at Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House, located at 3596 Sagunto Street.

The mission of the museum is "Preserving, interpreting and celebrating the history of human experience in California's Santa Ynez Valley and Central Coast by informing, educating, inspiring and engaging Museum guests of all ages and backgrounds."

More information on the museum and its various annual fundraising events can be found here.