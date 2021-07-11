Popular festivals return to Downtown Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Olive Festival and the Central Coast Lavender Festival returned together Saturday in Downtown Paso Robles.

The Central Coast community and tourists celebrated the local industries through oil tastings, culinary demonstrations, and food vendors.

"We're all excited to finally bring the community back together to do what we enjoy what we like doing, which is get together in the park for our local products," said Gail Tadaro, Pasolivo Tasting Room Manager.

During a usual year, the Olive Oil Festival takes place in May and the Central Coast Lavender Festival happens in July. Due to the pandemic, however, both festivals were canceled in 2020. This year, the two Paso Robles festivals returned together. Coming out of a year of canceled events, festival attendees and organizers alike said they're just glad to see community members together again.