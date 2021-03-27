Popular ice skating rink in Goleta reopens after nine-month closure

A popular ice skating rink is opening back up in Santa Barbara County.

Ice in Paradise in Goleta has been closed for the past nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that Santa Barbara County is in the red tier, the ice skating rink is reopening at 10% capacity, which means 130 people are allowed in the building at once.

At this time, Ice in Paradise is not offering a public skate session.

"We couldn't be happier. We're really excited to be open again. We're very happy to be able to provide our service to the community and get everyone who is passionate about ice skating back on the ice," said Ice in Paradise general manager Eric Norton.

The ice skating rink opened Thursday night with its first two skates, said Norton.

