Popular nutrition website names Downtown SLO Farmers' Market best in California

An article published by the nutrition website "Eat This, Not That," named the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market the best farmers' market in California.

The Downtown Farmers' Market takes place year-round every Thursday night at 6 pm on Higuera Street.

The website describes it as "the place to be on Thursday nights." Referencing the market's fresh vegetables. BBQ options, entertainment, and fun programming such as the Halloween costume contest.

The Downtown SLO Farmers' Market is listed among other famous markets across the country, including the Pike Place Market in Seattle and the Union Square Greenmarket in New York City.

"Eat This, Not That" has 110 million annual readers.