Popular Old Orcutt eatery reopening

A popular Old Orcutt eatery closed for much of the pandemic is finally reopening.

Kay’s Country Kitchen says it will have a soft opening Saturday, June 19, and then a bigger opening the following Saturday with many of the same cooks and employees.

Kay's has tried opening twice within the last year, but the owner says they were losing money with the restrictions and decided to close and wait for the restrictions on indoor dining to be lifted before reopening again.

"I'm excited, we're excited to be back for the community to see our customers, to hug everybody, to not have to have all the restrictions, to have that lifted is such a good feeling," said owner Kay Tims.

Kay's is located at 135 E. Clark Ave. and will be open Thursdays through Sundays.

