Popular pretzel shop opens in San Luis Obispo

Wetzel's Pretzels is now open in downtown San Luis Obispo.

It's located at 852 Higuera Street.

Prior to the soft pretzel store moving in, the storefront had been vacant for more than a year. It was previously occupied by The Sock Drawer.

Wetzle's Pretzels is known for its soft-baked pretzels, Wetzle dogs and lemonades.

"I was so excited that Wetzel's opened in SLO," said customer Samantha Ruho. "When I saw it starting to open, I was like counting down the days."

The store is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They are also taking orders for deliveries.