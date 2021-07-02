'Portable Theme Park' now open in Santa Maria

Helm and Sons Amusements Inc. is visiting the Santa Maria Fairpark to bring what they call "The Greatest Portable Theme Park."

Thursday was the theme park's first day in operation. A general admission ticket to the park includes entry, live entertainment, unlimited carnival rides, and more. The theme park will be operating July 1-4 and July 8-11 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission is $40 for adults and $30 for children 10 years of age and under.

Helm and Sons Amusements Inc. requires attendees to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing and face coverings.

For more information on the theme park, visit the company's website.

