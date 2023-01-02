Portion of Avila Beach remains closed following sewage spill

A beach closure remains in effect for a portion of Avila Beach following a sewage spill in San Luis Obispo over the weekend.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported approximately 4,250 gallons of sewage was released due to a sewage line blockage on Higuera Street.

The spill impacted a storm drain leading to the San Luis Obispo Creek around 5 p.m. Saturday, officials said. The leak was reportedly stopped at 6:25 p.m.

An ocean water sample was scheduled to be taken Sunday morning at Avila Beach and Monday morning, the beach remained closed 350 yards west of the Pier at the creek outfall.

No other beach closures or health advisories were in effect but 18 rain advisories were in place.

The public health department advise people to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms.