Portion of Cal Poly Rose float transported to Pomona campus

Cal Poly students packed up their half of a 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade float for transport to the Cal Poly Pomona campus Thursday.

The float is an annual partnership between Cal Poly and Cal Poly Pomona.

Cal Poly students prepare the rear chassis, while Cal Poly Pomona students prepare the front.

This year's float is titled 'stargazers' and brings to life a scene from the nursery rhyme 'Hey Diddle Diddle'.

The float will feature characters including a cat, a fiddle and a cow jumping over the moon. According to plans, the 600-lb. cow will jump over a 15-ft. moon with a jetpack attached to it.

It is the only student-built float in the parade and one of only a handful of entries not built by professional companies.

Between Christmas and New Year's Day, students will finish the float. Covering every inch with flowers before it participates in the annual rose parade.

This is the team's 73rd time their float has rolled down Colorado Boulevard in the storied Pasadena parade.