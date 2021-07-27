Portion of Highway 166 set to close for emergency repairs

A portion of State Route 166 west of Bull Canyon Rd. will be closed for repairs starting next week.

Caltrans says the emergency project will stabilize an embankment and repair pavement along the westbound lane.

The westbound lane of State Route 166 will be fully closed from 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

During the closure, Caltrans says that the eastbound lane will be open to traffic in both directions, with flaggers in place to direct drivers. Delays should be under 10 minutes.

Electronic message signs will remind drivers of the project.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the project's contractor. The cost of the project is $330,000.