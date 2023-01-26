Portion of Hwy 1 near Lompoc to close Thursday morning

A portion of Highway 1 near Lompoc will be closed Thursday morning.

A rock scaling operation will close the southbound lanes of the road at North 12th Street at the Highway 1 and State Route 246 junction from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Drivers will still be able to head east on Highway 246 in Buellton in order to get to Highway 101.

During the work, which Caltrans says is a preventative maintenance measure, crews will be rappelling down the hillside in order to dislodge debris and rocks.

The road will be reopened after cleanup takes place.

Drivers are being asked to allow extra time for their commutes.