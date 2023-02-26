Watch Now
Portion of Hwy 1 near Lompoc washed out during storm, repairs to last weeks

Highway 1 washed out during storm in Lompoc
Posted at 2:24 PM, Feb 26, 2023
Caltrans District 5 officials are working on road repairs following this week's storm.

Caltrans officials say a portion of Highway 1 near Lompoc washed out during the storm.

The portion of the highway is along Highway 1 half a mile north of Jalama Road in Lompoc.

Caltrans officials say repairs to the highway will take several weeks.

Drivers can expect one-way traffic control in the area and a delay of approximately 20 minutes while repairs are being made.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route if possible.

