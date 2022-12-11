Hwy 1 closure area shortened

The closure of Highway 1 in Monterey County was shortened Sunday morning to include Ragged Point to the south and Deetjen’s Inn to the north.

Caltrans closed the highway Saturday afternoon from Ragged Point to Palo Colorado on the Big Sur Coast as a precaution, saying rain was expected to exceed the debris flow threshold in the Dolan and Colorado Fire burn scar areas.

At 11:15 a.m., Caltrans said crews were on scene removing rocks and debris from the highway and engineers were assessing conditions within the closure area.

It’s not yet known when the highway will reopen.

It's the second closure of this area of the highway in the last week due to storms.