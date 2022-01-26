Portion of Hwy 101 could be named after former SLO County assemblyman

A portion of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County could be named after late Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian.

Current Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has introduced the legislation for the portion of Highway 101 between Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande that, if passed, would be named the "Katcho Achadjian Memorial Highway."

Achadjian died in March 2020 at the age of 68.

“Katcho was my friend and mentor,” Cunningham said in a press release. “He was an American success story and a true public servant who always put the Central Coast first. His legacy of energetic representation, consensus-building, and public service is a model for all that seek elected office. While he will always be missed by the Central Coast community, the renaming of this segment of Highway 101 ensures that he will never be forgotten.”

Achadjian was well known across the Central Coast for his involvement in local business and politics.

He was born in Lebanon to Armenian parents and immigrated to the U.S. in 1971, becoming a citizen in 1982.

Achadjian attended Cuesta College and graduated from Cal Poly with a business administration degree.

Following graduation, he purchased a small business that expanded into multiple stores and gas stations throughout San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo County voters elected Achadjian to the Board of Supervisors in 1998. He served on the board until his election to the Assembly in 2010.

"Katcho was the heart and soul of his family. His love for his community was unconditional; his contributions to society were innumerable; his pride for this nation was unmatchable,” said Araxie Achadjian, Katcho Achadjian’s wife. “Katcho was an incredible husband, father, brother, uncle, community servant and proud American. He was a true star that will shine upon us forever. Thank you to Assemblyman Cunningham and this legislative body for honoring Katcho's memory in such a meaningful way. We are sincerely grateful for their efforts."

Achadjian served in the assembly until 2016.

His family says he passed away from health complications.

