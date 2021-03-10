UPDATE: Hwy 154 reopens following hail, crashes

UPDATE (1:15 p.m.) - Highway 154 was back open by 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

---

UPDATE (12 p.m.) - Eight vehicles were involved in crashes when hail and snow fell along Highway 154 Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire officials say about two inches of hail and snow fell, causing multiple accidents on both sides of Cold Spring Bridge.

Eight vehicles were involved in the crashes. Two minor injuries were reported.

The road remained closed as of noon due to traffic on the highway and road conditions.

It’s unknown when the road may reopen.

___

(10:53 a.m.) - A portion of Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County is closed due to traffic collisions in the area.

The California Highway Patrol was reporting at 10:26 a.m. that several crashes had occurred in the area of the Cold Spring bridge due to hail and snow.

Caltrans says the closure is on the Santa Barbara side of the bridge at highways 154/192. As of 11:12 a.m., the Highway 154 was also closed at Highway 246.

No word on the extent of any injuries.

It’s unknown at this time when the road may reopen.