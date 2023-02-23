Portion of Hwy 154 closed in Santa Barbara Co. due to snow

Snow is falling in Santa Barbara County which means some roads are being impacted.
Caltrans District 5 has closed a portion of Highway 154 due to snow in the area.
The closure began at about 12:30 p.m., Thursday, and is from State Route 246 near Santa Ynez and State Route 192 in Santa Barbara.
Drivers are advised to use Highway 101 as an alternate route.
Caltrans officials say there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.
Snow falling near the 2,200 ft summit of San Marcos Pass on Highway 154 caught drivers off guard, briefly stranding them until Caltrans plows could clear the highway. The CHP has shut down Hwy 154 in both directions for an unknown duration. pic.twitter.com/3e4MKxq33v— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) February 23, 2023