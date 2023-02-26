Portion of Hwy 41 closed Sunday due to overturned semi-truck

California Highway Patrol responded to a semi-truck crash Saturday night.

The crash happened at about 11:22 p.m. along the northbound lanes of Highway 41 just north of Highway 46 and five miles from the Cholame 'Y' intersection.

CAL FIRE SLO responded to the scene. When first responders arrived they found a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck off the side of the road.

First responders began a hard closure of the roadway as they called in a hazmat scene to assess the area.

According to CHP, hazmat crews determined the leak was palletized motor oil.

As of 9:30 a.m., CHP has a hard closure in place from Highway 41 at the Cholame 'Y' from Highway 33 in Kern County.

CHP, CAL FIRE, Caltrans, and public health officials are on scene working to clear the area. Fire officials say the roadway will be closed until the vehicle can be removed from the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.